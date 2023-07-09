Mississippi State knew it had a slim to none chance of getting Colin Houck in a college classroom, and on Sunday night, the Peach State shortstop was selected with the 32nd overall pick in the MLB Draft by the New York Mets.

Houck, who was the 15th ranked high school player by Perfect Game in the 2023 class was also Mississippi State’s highest ranked signee.

As a senior at Parkway High School in Lilburn, GA, Houck hit .487 with 14 doubles, three triples, eight home runs, and 50 RBI in 40 games.

Houck committed to Mississippi State last fall, choosing to pursue baseball over numerous offers to play quarterback in college including Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, and Arkansas.

Houck's selection marks the second consecutive season the Diamond Dogs saw a shortstop signee selected by the the Mets. Jett Williams of Rockwall-Heath High School in Texas was picked 14th overall by the organization in 2022 and signed for $3.9 million.

Houck was the first pick the Mets made in the 2023 draft, as their pick fell ten spots due to spending over the luxury tax. The slot value for the 32nd is $2,607,500, but it's expected that New York will go over slot to sign him.

Houck is the first Mississippi State signee to hear their name called in the 2023 Draft. Other prospects to look out for include Lucas (Tex.) outfielder Aidan Smith, Cedartown (Ga.) shorstop Dylan Cupp, Stockbridge (Ga.) RHP Mikhai Grant, and Marietta (Ga.) LHP Luke Dotson.