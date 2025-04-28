Bulldogs Get OL Transfer Zack Owens

The week got off to a great start for Mississippi State. On Monday afternoon, it added yet another piece through the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Offensive lineman Zack Owens announced he intends to transfer to the Bulldogs from Colorado. He'll have at least three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Owens spent the 2024 season, his redshirt freshman season, with the Buffaloes. He played in 10 games, primarily on special teams. According to Colorado's website, Owens played 51 snaps on the field goal/PAT team and 11 snaps on offense.

Owens began his college career at Clemson, where he redshirted the 2023 season. He played in just 13 snaps on offense over two games.

Mississippi State has now added four offensive linemen through the transfer portal this spring. Owens joins UTEP transfer Brennan Smith, Virginia transfer Blake Steen and Purdue transfer Jaekwon Bouldin.

A member of the 2023 recruiting class out of Eagles Landing Christian (Ga.), Owens received a four-star rating. He was ranked as the No. 23 offensive tackle in the class and No. 24 player in Georgia.