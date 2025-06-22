Edge Micah Nickerson On Board with Bulldogs

He's been a bit under the radar, but Mississippi State added a rapidly rising defender on Sunday afternoon.

Magnolia Heights (Miss.) edge rusher Micah Nickerson announced he's committed to attend and play football for the Bulldogs. He made the pick just before he left Starkville on his official visit.

Nickerson chose Mississippi State over offers from Virginia, Tulane, Southern Miss, Louisiana and other smaller schools. He officially visited the Ragin Cajuns on June 6.

Nickerson was recruited primarily by assistant coach Jon Cooper.