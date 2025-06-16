Three-Star Maurice Jones Picks State

Make it a Monday three-peat on the recruiting trail for Mississippi State.

On Monday evening, Dr. Phillips (Fla.) three-star defensive end Maurice Jones gave his commitment to the Bulldogs. He became their third add of the day, as 2026 offensive lineman Jayden Ross and Dylan Steen also gave their commitments.

Jones officially visited Mississippi State this past weekend. That was his lone official visit taken.

The Bulldogs have been in prime position for months. In April, Rivals southeast recruiting analyst John Garcia Jr. wrote that they were "entrenched" in his recruitment.

Jones' offer list also included Appalachian State, Central Michigan and Florida Atlantic. He was recruited primarily by defensive coordinator Coleman Hutzler.

Mississippi State now has 14 commitments for the 2026 class.