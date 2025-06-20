TE Luke Hutchinson Commits to Bulldogs

After two official visits, Montgomery Bell (Tenn.) tight end Luke Hutchinson decided he didn't need any more.

On Friday, Hutchinson announced he's committed to Mississippi State. He officially visited the Bulldogs last weekend.

Hutchinson chose Mississippi State over Virginia, where he officially visited June 6 and Texas A&M. Hutchinson had planned to officially visit the Aggies this weekend but canceled those plans.

Hutchinson gives the Bulldogs 15 commitments in the 2026 recruiting class. He's their second tight end in the class, after three-star Adam Land committed to Mississippi State on June 10.