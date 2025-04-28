OT Jayvin James Announces Transfer to State

Make it two in one day.

Mississippi State continued its offensive lineman haul, as on Monday morning, tackle Jayvin James announced he intends to transfer in from Maryland. He'll have at least three seasons of eligibility.

James spent only this spring with the Terrapins, having transferred during the winter transfer period from Akron. He started nine games and had 15 total appearances for the 2023 and 2024 seasons with the Zips. James redshirted the 2023 season after three games. He played in all 12 of Akron's games last fall.

A member of the 2023 high school recruiting class, James played at Blanche Ely (Fla.). He received just two stars by Rivals.com.

The Bulldogs have now added five offensive linemen in the portal this spring. James joins Colorado transfer Zack Owens, UTEP transfer Brennan Smith, Virginia transfer Blake Steen and Purdue transfer Jaekwon Bouldin.