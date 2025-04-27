TE Max Reese Transferring to Bulldogs

The spring NCAA Transfer Portal continues to churn in additions for Mississippi State ahead of the 2025 season.

On Friday, the Bulldogs added another part to their offense. Tight end Max Reese announced he intends to transfer to State from Eastern Michigan. He'll have at least two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Last fall, Reese was a key piece of the Eagles' offense. He finished with 27 catches for 232 yards and a pair of touchdowns. For the 2023 season, as a freshman, Reese had just two catches for eight yards, but also had time on special teams. He redshirted in 2022.

Reese was a three-star member of the 2022 recruiting class out of Fenwick (Ill.). He was ranked by Rivals.com as the No. 28 player in Illinois for the class.