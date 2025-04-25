State Snags Georgetown Transfer Jayden Epps

Mississippi State continues to build its roster after plenty of turnover in the past month. This time, it's with the player the Bulldogs hope will lead the charge at point guard.

On Friday morning, multiple sources indicated Jayden Epps will transfer to Mississippi State from Georgetown. He'll have one season of eligibility remaining.

Epps spent the past two seasons with the Hoyas. This past season, he started 22 of the 27 games he played and averaged 12.8 points, 2.3 assists and 2.1 rebounds per game. For the 2023-24 season, he started 28 of the 29 games he played and averaged 18.5 points and 4.2 assists per game.

Epps began his college career at Illinois, where he started 11 of 31 games in the 2022-23 season. He averaged 9.5 points per game, before he transferred to Georgetown.

Epps was a member of the 2022 recruiting class, where he was ranked No. 92 in the Rivals150 out of Lincolnton (NC).