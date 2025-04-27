State Adds OL Transfer Brennan Smith

The weekend continues to pay dividends for Mississippi State through the NCAA Transfer Portal.

On Sunday morning, offensive lineman Brennan Smith announced via social media he intends to transfer from UTEP to the Bulldogs. He officially visited Starkville this weekend and will have one season remaining.

Smith, primarily a center, started all 12 games this past fall for the Miners. He'd previously played primarily guard.

Smith began his career at Austin Peay, where he redshirted in 2021, then played in 10 games in 2022, his sophomore campaign. In 2023, Smith started all 12 games for the Governors.

A member of the 2021 recruiting class, Smith played high school ball at Escambia (Fla.).