Mississippi State center Will McNair Jr. entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer Monday, according to The Athletic.

The news comes shortly after All-SEC center Tolu Smith announced he had withdrawn from the NBA Draft and would be returning to Mississippi State for his final season of eligibility. The Bulldogs also added West Virginia center Jimmy Bell, who started 34 games for the Mountaineers last season.

McNair is the third Mississippi State player to enter the transfer portal. He joins freshmen Kimani Hamilton (High Point) and Martavious Russell (uncommitted).

The 6'11", 265-pound center averaged 3.3 points and 3.3 rebounds in 12.6 minutes off the bench for Mississippi State last season. McNair served as the team's primary backup center and also tacked on 0.5 blocks, 0.3 steals, and 0.4 assists. He shot 45.2% from the field, 14.5% from three, and 57.7% from the free throw line.

Before Mississippi State, the Philadelphia, PA, native spent three years under Chris Jans at New Mexico State. During his final season with the Aggies in 2021-22, he started 27 of 34 games and scored 6.6 points per game with 4.9 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.8 blocks, and 0.4 steals.

McNair's departure gets Mississippi State back to the scholarship limit of 13. They return six scholarship players from last season, including all five starters, and added two from the transfer portal in Bell and Marshall guard Andrew Taylor.

Jans also brings in a recruiting class with the top two Juco prospects in shooting guard Trey Fort and forward Jaquan Scott, as well as four-star point guard Josh Hubbard, three-star wing Adrian Myers, and three-star center Gai Chol.