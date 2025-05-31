Three-Star DT Kaleb Morris Commits to Bulldogs

Mississippi State got a big pickup for its defensive line on Saturday, from the 2026 recruiting class.

Mary Montgomery (Ala.) defensive tackle Kaleb Morris announced he's committed to the Bulldogs. It came during his official visit to Starkville this weekend.

Morris chose Mississippi State out of a scholarship offer list that also included Houston, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Oklahoma State and West Virginia. He had previously officially visited Oklahoma State. It remains to be seen whether Morris will continue with his previously planned official visits, to Florida Atlantic, Georgia Tech, Houston, Memphis and Tulane.