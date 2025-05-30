Brandon Walker Transferring to Bulldogs

Mississippi State's frontcourt got more depth for the 2025-26 season on Friday.

Junior forward Brandon Walker announced he plans to transfer to the Bulldogs from Montana State. The 6-foot-7, 265-pounder will have one season of eligibility remaining, after he withdrew his name from the NBA Draft this week.

Walker spent the past two seasons at Montana State and started all 29 games he played in last season. He averaged 14.7 points and 4.9 rebounds per game over that span.

As a sophomore in the 2023-24 season, Walker started 32 of the 33 games he played in. He averaged 13.2 points and 3.9 rebounds per game.

Walker began his career at Texas-Arlington, where he spent the 2022-23 season. He made 12 starts in 32 games and finished with 6.6 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.