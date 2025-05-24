Kolby Barrett Commits to Bulldogs

Two days after Mississippi State lost one of its defensive back commitments in the class of 2026, it added another.

On Saturday, Baylor School (Tenn.) safety Kolby Barrett announced he'd committed to the Bulldogs. That comes on the heels of Tupelo (Miss.) three-star safety Iverson McCoy's decommitment from Mississippi State on Thursday.

Barrett has been firmly on the Bulldogs' radar since early in the year. They offered him a scholarship in mid-January.

Barrett was last in Starkville on April 5, when he visited for one of Mississippi State's spring practices. He has an official visit planned next month.

The Bulldogs came out on top of more than a dozen offers, including Georgia Tech, Purdue and Vanderbilt.