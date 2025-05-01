Mississippi State lands commitment from four-star QB Brodie McWhorter

Jeff Lebby has reeled in his 2026 quarterback.
Mississippi State netted a commitment from four-star QB Brodie McWhorter, who picked the Bulldogs over Indiana and Colorado on Thursday.
McWhorter was on campus in January, in March, and in April as he moves closer to the finish line of this recruiting process.
"Coach Lebby and the staff here are my guys. It's just the family vibes ... they are a great fit for me," McWhorter, the No. 15-rated passer in the Rivals250, detailed. "Relationships are one thing a quarterback should look for in a school. It’s huge."
"Mississippi State has everything I'm looking for in a school," he continued. "Coach Lebby definitely has the program in the direction it should be ... When we sat down to talk ball, they had a whole preparation and development plan they laid out for me from when my first day on campus would be."
McWhorter's next time on campus in Starkville will be for his June 20-22 official visit.
That will mark his fourth time on campus this year already. The four-star QB was around Lebby and the Bulldogs' staff in January, March, and again in April before pushing forward with his commitment -- earlier than previously scheduled.
Mississippi State checked all the boxes for the touted 2026 quarterback.
"His energy and his culture there matches what any quarterback should look for," McWhorter said of Lebby. "The desire to come in the building every day to improve, to be the best version of yourself ... We really vibe. Coach Lebby is my guy. My fit in his offense is great and I love the conversations that we've had. Plus, the vibe of the whole quarterback room and how Lebby coaches and runs those meetings."
"This was definitely a huge eye-opener for me," McWhorter said after his visit to Mississippi State in January -- his first visit after backing off an early verbal commitment to West Virginia as an underclassman at Kingston (Ga.) Cass High.
The Bulldogs continued to climb with McWhorter leading into today's commitment.