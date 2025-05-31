Safety Antavius Watts on Board With State

The official visit to Mississippi State for Carver (Ga.) 2026 safety Antavius Watts came a day early this weekend. Instead of the typical Friday start, he began his stay on Thursday.

But either way, it ended with Watts deciding where he wanted to attend and play college football.

Watts committed to the Bulldogs Saturday, just before he left Starkville on his official visit. He gives State 10 commitments for the 2026 class.

Watts chose Mississippi State over other offers from Georgia State, UMASS, Kennesaw State, Jacksonville State and Alabama A&M. He's the Bulldogs' third defensive back pledge of the class, as he joins three-star Camron Brown and Kolby Barrett.