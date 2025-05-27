Florida, Georgia, Mississippi State among teams after 2027 OL Kyson Mallard

The Bulldogs snagged their biggest get for the 2026 class yet, when four-star QB Brodie McWhorter committed Thursday.
Inside the four-star passer's commitment to the Bulldogs
Mississippi State continued its OL haul, as on Monday morning, tackle Jayvin James announced his transfer.
OL Zack Owens announced Monday he plans to transfer to Mississippi State, its fourth OL from the transfer portal.
Mississippi State got its third portal OL on Sunday, in UTEP transfer Brennan Smith.
