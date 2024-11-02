Bulldogs Snap 7-Game Skid, Down UMASS 45-20

Following two-months worth of losses, Mississippi State found pay dirt once again. Michael Van Buren Jr. accounted for three touchdowns and led the Bulldogs back from an early deficit in a 45-20 win over Massachusetts on Saturday. “Just a happy locker room,” head coach Jeff Lebby said. “Could not be more proud of our togetherness, the team we are creating, the foundation that’s being built. For those guys, being able to feel victory is important so proud of that.” Mississippi State answered a 10-0 start to the game by UMass by scoring 35 consecutive points in the second and third quarters. After the Bulldogs surrendered over 100 yards on the first two drives and had negative nine offensively, Mississippi State would hold UMass scoreless on five straight drives while scoring touchdowns to cap five of its six possessions.

A six-play, 97-yard drive midway through the second quarter helped Mississippi State get the lead for the first time. A 35-yard run by Johnnie Daniels started the drive and Seydou Traore finished it with a 19-yard touchdown reception. Van Buren finished the night 14 of 25 for 222 yards and a touchdown and added two touchdowns on the ground. He led an offense that had 463 total yards with 241 of those coming on the ground on 30 carries. It was the first win for freshman Van Buren as the quarterback after taking over for senior Blake Shapen when the starter went down with a season-ending injury during the Florida game back on September 21. “I’m just playing calm and playing my game. Coach Leb never lets me get too high or too low. He’s always going to challenge me and make me get better in all aspects. We don’t try to get better at one specific thing, just trying to get better at being a quarterback.” Daniels had six carries for 92 yards and a touchdown, Davon Booth rushed 11 times for 76 yards and a score and freshman Xavier Gayten had two carries with a 72-yard score.

Van Buren accounted for three touchdowns in his first win as Mississippi State starter. (Photo by Matt Bush-Imagn Images)