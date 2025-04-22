OL Jaekwon Bouldin Transferring to State

Mississippi State continued to dig into the NCAA Transfer Portal on Tuesday, this time for some heft on the offensive line.

Lineman Jaekwon Bouldin announced Tuesday he plans to transfer to the Bulldogs from Purdue. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Bouldin, at 6-foot-6 and 345 pounds, gives Mississippi State some much-needed size and protection at tackle. He spent last season at Purdue, but did not play in any games.

Prior to that, Bouldin spent the 2022 and 2023 seasons at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. He played in 13 games over that stretch.

Originally from Canton High School (Miss.), Bouldin played for his father in high school. He signed at MGCCC in the 2022 class