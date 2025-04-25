Blake Steen, Sam West Transfer to Bulldogs

On Thursday, Mississippi State added a pair of players through the NCAA Transfer Portal, each of them announced via social media.

First, offensive tackle Blake Steen announced he plans to transfer to the Bulldogs from Virginia. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining. Hours later, tight end Sam West announced he plans to transfer to State from Indiana. He'll have three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Steen the younger brother of former Alabama and current Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Tyler Steen. The younger Steen started 17 games over the last two seasons. He was a three-star member of the 2022 class, out of St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.).

West played in all 13 of the Hoosiers' games last season, albeit mostly on special teams. He logged just one catch for 37 yards.

West was a three-star member of Indiana's 2023 class, out of Greensburg (Ind.).

