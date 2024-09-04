Coach Jeff Lebby joined the SEC's weekly midweek teleconference on Wednesday, ahead of Mississippi State's game Saturday at Arizona State. Check out the link above for the full audio.
Four-star linebacker Chad Fairchild will take his first gameday visit of the season on Saturday. He gives the details.
Check out video from Mississippi State's Tuesday media availability, ahead of EKU.
Coach Jeff Lebby addressed changes to the depth chart and other media questions ahead of State's season-opener.
The top-ranked player in Tennessee, four-star wide receiver Cameron Sparks, has three upcoming visits set. He explains.
State continues its pursuit of our-star 2026 WR O’Mari Johnson, but have the Bulldogs gained any ground? He explains.
