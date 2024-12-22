Bulldogs Get Transfer OL Carson Lee

It's now more than a baker's dozen. Mississippi State has now pulled in 14 additions from the NCAA Transfer Portal after another on Sunday night and third of the day.

Offensive lineman Carson Lee announced he plans to transfer to Mississippi State from Eastern Michigan. He'll have one season of eligibility remaining.

The Bulldogs will be Lee's third program. He spent the abridged 2020 season with Colorado, where he played in three games. That season did not count towards Lee's eligibility because of a nationwide ruling by the NCAA. He played two games with the Buffaloes the following season, before he transferred to Eastern Michigan.

In 2022, Lee redshirted, but played in 10 games in 2023 and 11 games this season. He officially visited Mississippi State this weekend.

Lee was a member of the class of 2020 out of Cherry Creek (Colo.). He was ranked as a three-star by Rivals.com and the No. 27 guard nationally.