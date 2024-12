Mississippi State just looked within the Southeastern Conference for its latest addition from the NCAA Transfer Portal.

On Sunday, center Koby Keenum announced he plans to transfer from Kentucky to the Bulldogs. He has three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Keenum played in 11 of 12 games for the Wildcats this season.

Keenum was a four-star member of the 2023 recruiting class from Mars Hill Bible School (Ala.). He was ranked by Rivals.com as the No. 3 center nationally.