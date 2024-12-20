LB Jalen Smith Transferring to Bulldogs

More help for Mississippi State's defense came from the NCAA Transfer Portal on Wednesday.

Linebacker Jalen Smith announced he plans to transfer to the Bulldogs from Tennessee. He'll have three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Smith redshirted the 2023 season, then played in all 12 of the Volunteers' games this season. He tallied 34 tackles, 1.5 for loss.

Originally from Grayson (Ga.), Smith was a member of Tennessee's 2023 recruiting class. He was ranked No.248 in the Rivals250 for that recruiting cycle.