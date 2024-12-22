Advertisement
Published Dec 22, 2024
JUCO TE Emeka Iloh Headed to State
circle avatar
Jason Stamm  •  BulldogBlitz
Managing Editor
Twitter
@JasonStammSaid

On Sunday, Mississippi State added some height for next season.

Coahoma Community College (Miss.) tight end Emeka Iloh gave the Bulldogs his commitment. He'll have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Iloh was a member of the 2022 recruiting class, but as a basketball player. When he didn't have many options on the basketball side, he headed the junior college route.

Mississippi State has been working on Iloh since May, when it offered a scholarship. That came from coach Jeff Lebby and assistant coach Jon Cooper. He visited Starkville on Sept. 13 for the Bulldogs' game against Toledo.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Advertisement