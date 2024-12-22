JUCO TE Emeka Iloh Headed to State

On Sunday, Mississippi State added some height for next season.

Coahoma Community College (Miss.) tight end Emeka Iloh gave the Bulldogs his commitment. He'll have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Iloh was a member of the 2022 recruiting class, but as a basketball player. When he didn't have many options on the basketball side, he headed the junior college route.

Mississippi State has been working on Iloh since May, when it offered a scholarship. That came from coach Jeff Lebby and assistant coach Jon Cooper. He visited Starkville on Sept. 13 for the Bulldogs' game against Toledo.