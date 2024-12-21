State Adds Transfer From DL Jaray Bledsoe

The NCAA Transfer Portal continues to pay dividends for Mississippi State.

On Saturday, defensive lineman Jaray Bledsoe's agency announced he plans to transfer to the Bulldogs from Texas. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Bledsoe spent the past three seasons with the Longhorns. He redshirted the 2022 season after one game, then played in eight games the following season, when he finished with four tackles, one for loss and recovered a fumble.

This season was a bit more sporadic. He played in just three games and registered two tackles.

Bledsoe signed with Texas in the 2022 recruiting class. He was ranked No. 172 in the Rivals250.