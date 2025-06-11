New Mississippi State commit Adam Land 'can't wait to get to Stark Vegas'

The spring season was very good to Adam Land.

The Lynn Haven (Fla.) Mosley tight end saw his list roll beyond a dozen scholarship offers, but he continued to make stops in Starkville over about all other contenders in his recruitment.

The Bulldogs returned the favor, from Jeff Lebby to Jon Cooper visiting him on multiple occasions this spring alone. It built comfort on both sides and the rising-senior elected to end his recruitment with a pair of phone calls on Tuesday.

Mississippi State suddenly added a 10th pledge to the class of 2026.

"I have had a different relationship with Coach Coop since the beginning and have been to Starkville four or five times since last summer," Land told Rivals. "It just feels like my place.

"It’s always felt laid back and comfortable."

The three-sport standout was set to make an official visit to MSU next weekend, but saw no point in waiting to deliver the good news to the staff.

"Every time we have been to State they show us something different," he said. "I was waiting for my official and then just decided there was no reason to wait so I called Coach Cooper last night and made it official.

"Coach Lebby called me today (Tuesday) and I guess that really made it official."