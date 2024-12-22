DE Malick Sylla to Transfer to State

The NCAA Transfer Portal continues to churn in new additions for Mississippi State.

On Sunday evening, defensive end Malick Sylla announced he plans to transfer to the Bulldogs from Texas A&M. He'll have one season of eligibility remaining.

Sylla spent the past three seasons with the Aggies and has played from the start. He participated in 11 of their 12 games, nearly all on special teams, though he did finish with six tackles, one for loss and a sack.

Sylla broke out as a sophomore in 2023, as he played in all 13 games and started in the Texas Bowl against Oklahoma State. That season, he tallied 14 tackles, two for loss and a sack.

This season, Sylla took a slight step back, as he played in just eight games. He finished with six tackles, three for loss and two sacks and entered the portal on Dec. 9.

A member of the 2022 recruiting class out of Katy (TX), Sylla was ranked No. 181 in the Rivals250.