RB Fluff Bothwell Transferring to State

Christmas came a day early for Mississippi State.

On Tuesday, running back Fluff Bothwell announced that he plans to transfer to the Bulldogs from South Alabama. He'll have three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Bothwell was a dynamic playmaker on offense this fall as a true freshman for the Jaguars. He played in all 12 of their regular season games and rushed for 834 yards and 13 touchdowns on 112 carries. Those touchdowns tied with three others to lead the Sun Belt Conference, while the yardage ranked ninth.

Bothwell added another 12 catches for 90 yards. He was also named third-team all-Sun Belt Conference.

Currently, Bothwell is ranked by Rivals.com as a four-star player in the transfer portal for the 2025 cycle and No. 93 nationally. Originally from Oneonta (Ala.), he signed last December with South Alabama, over offers from Army, Navy, Jacksonville State, Eastern Michigan and a few others.