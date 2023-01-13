Mississippi State wide receiver and All-American kick returner Lideatrick "Tulu" Griffin has entered his name into the transfer portal.

"First I would love to thank God himself for the position he put me in today. Also I wanna thank my family for everything they have done for me."

"I wanna thank the whole MSU coaching staff for believing in me throughout the last three years!"

"Last but not least, I wanna thank the wonderful fans. I'm grateful that I got to play for y'all every Saturday!"

"With that being said, I've decided to enter my name into the transfer portal with two years of eligibility left," Griffin said in a twitter post.