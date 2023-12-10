Mississippi State added a talented pass catcher to its 2024 recruiting class with the commitment of McComb (Miss.) three-star wide receiver Sanfrisco Magee.

Magee, who has been committed to Ole Miss since August, backed off that commitment last week. Magee was in Starkville for an official visit at Mississippi State this weekend, and it didn’t take long for him to make his decision public.

Rivals ranks the three-star as the #30 prospect in Mississippi. In addition to Mississippi State and Ole Miss, Magee held offers from UCF, Nebraska, Georgia Tech and Louisville.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound receiver was one of the top pass catchers in the Magnolia State as a senior. Magee hauled in 48 passes for 1,229 yards and 15 touchdowns, helping McComb to an 11-1 record.

Mississippi State currently holds commitments from three wide receivers in the 2024 recruiting class. Magee joins Sardis (Miss.) North Panola four-star J.J. Harrell and Lafayette (La.) Opelousas three-star Matt Mayfield.

Magee is one of many official visitors to take in Starkville this weekend. The Bulldogs remain in hot pursuit of Starkville (Miss.) four-star Braylon Burnside and Pinson (Ala.) Clay-Chalkville three-star Mario Craver at the wide receiver position.



