Arkansas Rolls Mississippi State 58-25

Arkansas Rolls Mississippi State 58-25

Arkansas got out to a big lead and never let up, in a 58-25 rout of Mississippi State Saturday.

 • Robbie Faulk
INsider: Visitors for MSU v. Arkansas

INsider: Visitors for MSU v. Arkansas

Mississippi State will have a few visitors on hand when it hosts Arkansas tomorrow. We've got the names to expect.

Premium content
 • Jason Stamm
State Battling Two Others for Cameron Sparks

State Battling Two Others for Cameron Sparks

Mississippi State has hosted four-star Cameron Sparks a couple of times this fall, but is it still in good position?

Premium content
 • Sam Spiegelman
Know Your Enemy: Arkansas

Know Your Enemy: Arkansas

We spoke with HawgBeat.com managing editor Riley McFerran for the intel on the Razorbacks, ahead of the game Saturday.

Premium content
 • Jason Stamm
VIDEO: Bulldogs' Tuesday Pre-Arkansas

VIDEO: Bulldogs' Tuesday Pre-Arkansas

Check out video from Mississippi State's Tuesday media availability, ahead of Arkansas.

 • BulldogBlitz.com

Premium content
Premium content
Published Nov 2, 2024
VIDEO: Jeff Lebby Post UMASS
BulldogBlitz.com
Staff
Embed content not available

For the first time in two months, Mississippi State is on the winning side. On Saturday, the Bulldogs pulled away for a 45-20 win over visiting UMASS on homecoming. While the end of the season might be daunting, with games against Tennessee, Missouri and Ole Miss, Mississippi State got at least one more taste of winning and some positives to build on.

After the game, coach Jeff Lebby talked about the Bulldogs' win with members of the media.

Mississippi State
2025Commitment List
Updated:
