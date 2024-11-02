VIDEO: Jeff Lebby Post UMASS

For the first time in two months, Mississippi State is on the winning side. On Saturday, the Bulldogs pulled away for a 45-20 win over visiting UMASS on homecoming. While the end of the season might be daunting, with games against Tennessee, Missouri and Ole Miss, Mississippi State got at least one more taste of winning and some positives to build on.

After the game, coach Jeff Lebby talked about the Bulldogs' win with members of the media.