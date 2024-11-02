VIDEO: Jeff Lebby Post UMASS

in other news
Arkansas Rolls Mississippi State 58-25
Arkansas got out to a big lead and never let up, in a 58-25 rout of Mississippi State Saturday.
INsider: Visitors for MSU v. Arkansas
Mississippi State will have a few visitors on hand when it hosts Arkansas tomorrow. We've got the names to expect.
State Battling Two Others for Cameron Sparks
Mississippi State has hosted four-star Cameron Sparks a couple of times this fall, but is it still in good position?
Know Your Enemy: Arkansas
We spoke with HawgBeat.com managing editor Riley McFerran for the intel on the Razorbacks, ahead of the game Saturday.
VIDEO: Bulldogs' Tuesday Pre-Arkansas
Check out video from Mississippi State's Tuesday media availability, ahead of Arkansas.
For the first time in two months, Mississippi State is on the winning side. On Saturday, the Bulldogs pulled away for a 45-20 win over visiting UMASS on homecoming. While the end of the season might be daunting, with games against Tennessee, Missouri and Ole Miss, Mississippi State got at least one more taste of winning and some positives to build on.
After the game, coach Jeff Lebby talked about the Bulldogs' win with members of the media.
