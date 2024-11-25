JUCO DB Ja'Bryis Stewart Flips to State

It didn't take long for Mississippi Delta Community College safety Ja'Bryis Stewart to make an updated decision.

Two weeks ago, Stewart committed to Florida International. Soon after, however, Mississippi State reached out. The communication continued and this past weekend, Stewart unofficially visited for the Bulldogs' game against Missouri.

Late Monday afternoon, Mississippi State gave him a scholarship offer. Just a few hours later, Stewart took it. In the process, he flipped his pledge from the Golden Panthers to the Bulldogs, their 21st commitment in the 2025 class.

Stewart also had offers from Western Michigan, Old Dominion, Jacksonville State, Southern and Mississippi Valley. He was recruited to Mississippi State primarily by defensive coordinator Coleman Hutzler.

This season, Stewart had 53 tackles in nine games at Delta, five for loss, with a sack and two forced fumbles.

Check back for more on Stewart and what his decision means for the Bulldogs.