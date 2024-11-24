Kennedy Green on Board With Bulldogs

On Sunday, Mississippi State added another square to its recruiting bingo card.

Class of 2027 Pebblebrook (Ga.) safety Kennedy Green announced his commitment to the Bulldogs. He becomes their first commitment in the 2027 class.

Earlier in the day, Mississippi State picked up commitments from 2025 three-star offensive lineman Spencer Dowland, a former Auburn commit, and three-star junior college offensive lineman Saquon Miles, a former Troy commit. Defensive back Jayven Williams also announced his intention to transfer to the Bulldogs from Kennesaw State.

All four players were on hand at Davis Wade Stadium for Mississippi State's senior day game against Missouri on Saturday.

Green had a growing scholarship offer list that also included Florida State, Nebraska and Auburn. The Bulldogs, along with Missouri and Kentucky, offered him on Thursday. But it was Mississippi State that got him to visit.

Green was recruited to the Bulldogs by assistant coach Matt Barnes.

Check back with BulldogBlitz.com for more on Green's decision.