It's Egg Bowl week! Regardless of how the rest of the season has gone, Mississippi State has the opportunity to go into the off-season with some momentum and a win over bitter rival Ole Miss. The Rebels are 8-3 this season, but are coming off a 24-17 loss Saturday at Florida.

Coach Jeff Lebby spoke with members of the media Monday, to talk about where Mississippi State is heading into the Egg Bowl on Black Friday.