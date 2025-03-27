VIDEO: Bulldogs Pro Day

The NFL Draft gets underway on April 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, home of the Packers. And there's a few former Mississippi State players who hope to hear their names called there.

A handful of recent former Bulldogs took another step towards the Draft with pro day on Thursday. Scouts, coaches and representatives from all 32 NFL teams were in attendance as players went through drills and interviews. Afterward, wide receiver Kelly Akharaiyi, tight end Justin Ball, defensive lineman Sulaiman Kpaka, linebacker JP Purvis and offensive lineman Ethan Miner spoke with reporters on their stock, how they performed and what they've heard from teams.