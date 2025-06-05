LSU, Ole Miss are battling at the top over four-star OT Emanuel Tucker

COPPELL, Texas — Rivals100 WR Easton Royal got a look at State last month, but what was his impression?
RIVERDALE, Ga.-- State commit Brodie McWhorter shone this weekend as one of the top QBs at the RCS Atlanta stop.
While he's visited numerous schools this spring, 2027 four-star QB Malachi Zeigler has two standing out most.
COPPELL, Texas — 2027 four-star QB Malachi Zeigler detailed his Bulldogs relationship at the Rivals Camp Series.
Mississippi State added another transfer piece Thursday, in DL Colin Coates from Charlotte.
