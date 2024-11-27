JUCO DB Jet Jefferson Commits to Bulldogs

A day before Thanksgiving, Mississippi State is already feasting, on the recruiting trail.

The Bulldogs added another piece to their 2025 haul on Wednesday, as East Central Community College (Miss.) cornerback Amarien Jefferson announced he's committed.

Jefferson officially visited Mississippi State this past weekend for senior day against Missouri. Though he went into the visit without a scholarship offer, he left with one in hand.

Jefferson chose the Bulldogs over scholarship offers that included Middle Tennessee, Nevada, Old Dominion, UNLV and Coastal Carolina. He was recruited primarily by defensive coordinator Coleman Hutzler and assistant coach Corey Bell.

Check back with BulldogBlitz.com for more on Jefferson and his decision.