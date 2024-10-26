VIDEO: Jeff Lebby Post Arkansas

in other news
Aggies Outlast Bulldogs 34-24
QB Michael Van Buren Mississippi State stayed close, but Texas A&M edged the Bulldogs 34-24 on Saturday.
INsider: Visitors for State/A&M
Four-star pledge Kamario Taylor is among those visiting Mississippi State this weekend. We've got the rundown of guests.
Know Your Enemy: Texas A&M
We spoke with AggieYell.com publisher Mark Passwaters for the intel on the Aggies, ahead of the game Saturday.
Bulldogs Still In Pursuit of LSU Pledge Tyler Miller
Four-star OL Tyler Miller committed to LSU in March, but State continues to push for his flip. He gives the latest.
Jamarion Davis-Fleming Commits to Bulldogs
Mississippi State added another big piece for 2025 on Tuesday, with the commitment of four-star Jamarion Davis-Fleming.
For three games in a row, against top 15-ranked teams, Mississippi State came up short, but still showed life. On Saturday, against Arkansas, the Bulldogs took a step back. The Razorbacks scored seven touchdowns, added three field goals and punted just once, to go with one interception on the afternoon.
Afterward, coach Jeff Lebby tried to make sense of the loss in his post-game press conference.
