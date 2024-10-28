VIDEO: Jeff Lebby Pre-UMASS

In the midst of the SEC regular season, Mississippi State gets a bit of a reprieve on Saturday. The Bulldogs will host FBS-independent UMASS at 3:15 p.m. CT at Davis Wade Stadium. The Minutemen are 2-6 on the season, but won 35-7 Saturday against FCS school Wagner. Ahead of the game this weekend, coach Jeff Lebby addressed members of the media Monday in his weekly press conference.