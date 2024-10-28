VIDEO: Jeff Lebby Pre-UMASS

in other news
MSU's Pro Football Focus Grades: Texas A&M
How did Mario Craver and the Bulldogs look individually in their loss to Texas A&M? We take a look at PFF's marks.
VIDEO: Jeff Lebby Post Texas A&M
Coach Jeff Lebby spoke with members of the media after Mississippi State's loss Saturday to Texas A&M.
Aggies Outlast Bulldogs 34-24
QB Michael Van Buren Mississippi State stayed close, but Texas A&M edged the Bulldogs 34-24 on Saturday.
INsider: Visitors for State/A&M
Four-star pledge Kamario Taylor is among those visiting Mississippi State this weekend. We've got the rundown of guests.
Know Your Enemy: Texas A&M
We spoke with AggieYell.com publisher Mark Passwaters for the intel on the Aggies, ahead of the game Saturday.
In the midst of the SEC regular season, Mississippi State gets a bit of a reprieve on Saturday. The Bulldogs will host FBS-independent UMASS at 3:15 p.m. CT at Davis Wade Stadium. The Minutemen are 2-6 on the season, but won 35-7 Saturday against FCS school Wagner. Ahead of the game this weekend, coach Jeff Lebby addressed members of the media Monday in his weekly press conference.
