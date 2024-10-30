VIDEO: Chris Jans Ready for Season

For Mississippi State men's basketball, there's plenty of momentum to build on. The Bulldogs finished 21-14, good enough for a No. 8 seed in the NCAA Tournament in March. They fell to Michigan State, but have kept that momentum going on the recruiting trail, with commitments in the 2025 class thus far from four-stars King Grace and Jamarion Davis-Fleming.

On Wednesday, coach Chris Jans met with members of the media ahead of the start of Mississippi State's 2024-25 campaign. It gets underway at 6:30 p.m. CT on Monday, when the Bulldogs host West Georgia, on SEC Network-Plus.