VIDEO: Chris Jans Ready for Season

VIDEO: Bulldogs' Tuesday Pre-Arkansas
Check out video from Mississippi State's Tuesday media availability, ahead of Arkansas.
VIDEO: Jeff Lebby Pre-Arkansas
Coach Jeff Lebby spoke with members of the media on Monday, ahead of Mississippi State's game with Arkansas.
MSU's Pro Football Focus Grades: Texas A&M
How did Mario Craver and the Bulldogs look individually in their loss to Texas A&M? We take a look at PFF's marks.
VIDEO: Jeff Lebby Post Texas A&M
Coach Jeff Lebby spoke with members of the media after Mississippi State's loss Saturday to Texas A&M.
Aggies Outlast Bulldogs 34-24
QB Michael Van Buren Mississippi State stayed close, but Texas A&M edged the Bulldogs 34-24 on Saturday.
For Mississippi State men's basketball, there's plenty of momentum to build on. The Bulldogs finished 21-14, good enough for a No. 8 seed in the NCAA Tournament in March. They fell to Michigan State, but have kept that momentum going on the recruiting trail, with commitments in the 2025 class thus far from four-stars King Grace and Jamarion Davis-Fleming.
On Wednesday, coach Chris Jans met with members of the media ahead of the start of Mississippi State's 2024-25 campaign. It gets underway at 6:30 p.m. CT on Monday, when the Bulldogs host West Georgia, on SEC Network-Plus.
