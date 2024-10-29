Advertisement

VIDEO: Jeff Lebby Pre-Arkansas

VIDEO: Jeff Lebby Pre-Arkansas

Coach Jeff Lebby spoke with members of the media on Monday, ahead of Mississippi State's game with Arkansas.

MSU's Pro Football Focus Grades: Texas A&M

MSU's Pro Football Focus Grades: Texas A&M

How did Mario Craver and the Bulldogs look individually in their loss to Texas A&M? We take a look at PFF's marks.

VIDEO: Jeff Lebby Post Texas A&M

VIDEO: Jeff Lebby Post Texas A&M

Coach Jeff Lebby spoke with members of the media after Mississippi State's loss Saturday to Texas A&M.

Aggies Outlast Bulldogs 34-24

Aggies Outlast Bulldogs 34-24

QB Michael Van Buren Mississippi State stayed close, but Texas A&M edged the Bulldogs 34-24 on Saturday.

INsider: Visitors for State/A&M

INsider: Visitors for State/A&M

Four-star pledge Kamario Taylor is among those visiting Mississippi State this weekend. We've got the rundown of guests.

Published Oct 29, 2024
VIDEO: Bulldogs' Tuesday Pre-UMASS
This week, Mississippi State's losing skid continues, now at seven after a loss last weekend to Arkansas. But the light is shining bright for that streak to end this weekend.

Now, the Bulldogs will host UMASS, which comes off of a 35-7 win over Wagner on Saturday, but is just 2-6 overall this season. Both of the Minutemen's wins this season are over FCS teams, including Central Connecticut State in September. Mississippi State and UMASS kick off at 3:15 p.m. CT Saturday on the SEC Network.

Ahead of this weekend, wide receiver Kevin Coleman, tight end Justin Ball, defensive lineman Sulaiman Kpaka and linebacker Nic Mitchell talked with members of the media on Tuesday:

