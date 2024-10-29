VIDEO: Bulldogs' Tuesday Pre-UMASS

This week, Mississippi State's losing skid continues, now at seven after a loss last weekend to Arkansas. But the light is shining bright for that streak to end this weekend.

Now, the Bulldogs will host UMASS, which comes off of a 35-7 win over Wagner on Saturday, but is just 2-6 overall this season. Both of the Minutemen's wins this season are over FCS teams, including Central Connecticut State in September. Mississippi State and UMASS kick off at 3:15 p.m. CT Saturday on the SEC Network.

Ahead of this weekend, wide receiver Kevin Coleman, tight end Justin Ball, defensive lineman Sulaiman Kpaka and linebacker Nic Mitchell talked with members of the media on Tuesday: