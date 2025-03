It's been a bit up and down for Mississippi State of late. Over the last week, it was more of the latter.

The Bulldogs fell at Oklahoma 93-87 on Saturday. Then, on Tuesday, they were whitewashed at Alabama, as the Crimson Tide shot 52% from the floor in a 111-73 win.

On Thursday, coach Chris Jans talked about the recent struggles, ahead of Mississippi State's next game, Saturday at Humphrey Coliseum against LSU.