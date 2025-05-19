Rivals Camp Series: Ranking the five best QBs in Atlanta

Jayce Johnson

RIVERDALE, Ga. -- The final regional camp stop in the 2025 Rivals Camp Series went down on Sunday outside of Atlanta and many position groups featured top talent. The game's most important spot, quarterback, was no exception. Rivals takes a look at the best in show at QB Sunday.

Advertisement

1. JAYCE JOHNSON

As coaches on hand put it, the gap between the best in show and those on his heels was razor thin all day long, but Johnson rose to the challenge through every phase of the workout. He was sharp and on-point in drills, even working to his weak side and while throwing on the move. Johnson has a clean motion and easy-to-see velocity on the football, something he got to show off more and more as the competition wore on. During the showcase session, the blue-chip talent worked great timing and ball placement into more narrow windows to cap a banner day among plenty of talented peers. Those unaware of his game or how coveted he has become were shown example after example, to all three levels, on Sunday in what was a complete performance. Johnson holds some two dozen scholarship offers, with Wisconsin, Georgia Tech and Wake Forest among the latest added to the list.

2. TEDDY JARRAD

The nation's hottest quarterback recruit, fresh off of offers from Georgia and Ohio State over the 24 hours leading into camp, wrapped up a memorable weekend with another head-turning performance. There were probably more eyes on Jarrard than any other prospect at work on Sunday and from the initial full-throttle passes onlookers took in, it was clear the hype for the Peach State talent is just beginning. The ball jumps out of the rising junior's hands in a way few could match at the position, complete with accuracy and touch as needed. Jarrard's live arm shouldn't take away from the strong frame and foundation he sports, allowing him to make plays on the move with consistency. As he fills out and matures more, there will be a lot of franchise quarterback talk with the elite 2027 passer.

3. TRAVIS BURGESS

A two-sport state champion out of Loganville (Ga.) Grayson High School and one of the biggest passers on-hand, there was plenty of head-turning plays made by Burgess on Sunday. He has tightened up his throwing motion and combined with the natural power in his right arm, it makes for one of the prettiest footballs when he is 'right.' Burgess isn't shy about putting plenty of juice on the ball in short to intermediate routes, something known for some time, but he appears to have taken the next step with his touch and anticipation. It was especially evident on his third-level attempts, where he dropped it in the bucket as well as any competitor on the field. Auburn, North Carolina and NC State lead this recruitment ahead of its final stages.

4. BRODIE MCWHORTER

The Mississippi State commitment worked a consistent game all afternoon, showcasing strong mechanics and accuracy regardless of setting. McWhorter has added good weight to his frame while he maintains rock solid athleticism, remaining comfortable inside the pocket or out before delivering strikes. The maturity and experience the rising senior brings to the table was again apparent, as he threw targets open and worked some of the better ball placement of the afternoon session. The future Bulldog was seen working on recruiting several potential MSU targets before and after the event, too.

5. MASON HOLTZCLAW