DL Colin Coates Transfers to Bulldogs

Mississippi State continues to find pieces to its 2025 roster through the NCAA Transfer Portal. On Thursday, it added another.

Defensive lineman Colin Coates announced he intends to transfer to the Bulldogs from Charlotte. He'll have at least two seasons remaining.

This past season, Coates' sophomore season with the 49ers, he played in all 12 games. He finished with seven solo tackles and another seven assists to go along with a half tackle for loss and a fumble recovery.

As a true freshman in 2023, Coates played in five games. He finished with five solo tackles, nine assists, as well as two tackles for loss.

Coates was a member of the 2023 recruiting class out of St Frances (Md.). He was rated by Rivals.com as a two-star recruit.