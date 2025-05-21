Rivals100 WR Easton Royal Exploring State

Mississippi State continued its OL haul, as on Monday morning, tackle Jayvin James announced his transfer.
OL Zack Owens announced Monday he plans to transfer to Mississippi State, its fourth OL from the transfer portal.
Mississippi State got its third portal OL on Sunday, in UTEP transfer Brennan Smith.
Mississippi State got another add from the transfer portal Friday, in former Eastern Michigan tight end Max Reese.
Mississippi State continues to build its roster after plenty of turnover in the past month.On Friday morning, multiple
Mississippi State continued its OL haul, as on Monday morning, tackle Jayvin James announced his transfer.
OL Zack Owens announced Monday he plans to transfer to Mississippi State, its fourth OL from the transfer portal.
Mississippi State got its third portal OL on Sunday, in UTEP transfer Brennan Smith.