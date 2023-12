Mississippi State (9-2) vs. Rutgers (7-3)

When: Saturday December 23rd at 11 a.m. CST

Where: Prudential Center, Newark, NJ

TV: Big Ten Network

Radio: MSU Radio Network





Odds: Mississippi State -3.5, O/U 130.5 (BetMGM)





Player Availability

Mississippi State:

C Tolu Smith - out

Rutgers:

G Austin Williams - questionable

C Emmanuel Egobole - out indefintely





Coaching Comparison

Mississippi State:

Chris Jans: 173-59 career, 30-15 at Mississippi State

Rutgers:

Steve Pikiell: 316-265 career, 124-109 at Rutgers