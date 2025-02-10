Recruiting Rumor Mill: Chatter continues despite dead period

Blaine Bradford

Even with a dead period in place there is still so much news coming out and many visits to catch up on as the 2026 class comes into full focus.

Ainsworth loved that all the players and coaches during his visit to Ole Miss were aligned on the “mission” for next season and that was something that was emphasized throughout the day to the 2027 four-star offensive tackle from Biloxi, Miss., and others. It’s clear the Rebels have placed a high priority on Ainsworth and he got one-one-one with position coach John Garrison and analyst Chris James throughout the day. Ole Miss is definitely strong in his recruitment with Nebraska, Alabama and NC State so far.

Arizona State could have taken the lead in Barnes’ recruitment especially after his recent visit to Tempe went really well and he had a great conversation with coach Kenny Dillingham during his trip there. Washington, SMU and Georgia have also appealed to the three-star edge from Duncanville, Texas, but Arizona State seems to have a big edge now.

A planned visit to Cal was postponed after a flight issue for Benjamin so the Golden Bears will have to wait to get the Lehi (Utah) Skyridge high three-star offensive tackle on campus but they’re one of the favorites at this point in his recruitment. Utah could be tough to beat with Nebraska, Washington and Arkansas also high on the list.

Notre Dame might be too much to overcome when it comes down to decision time for the four-star edge from Chicago (Ill.) Simeon but there are some other major schools to watch. USC, Nebraska and Stanford are also high on the list and after a trip to Lincoln where the Huskers’ coaches told him he “fits perfectly in their system” it will be something he considers.

After visiting Arizona State last weekend, Bowman sees the Sun Devils definitely heading in the right direction coming off their College Football Playoff run. The four-star tight end from Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei also has a great connection with the coaching staff in Tempe but the word I’m getting is that Georgia still leads by a decent margin in his recruitment.

Oregon, Ohio State, Michigan, Alabama, Texas, Texas Tech and others are making a run at the five-star safety but LSU still looks incredibly strong here especially after another visit only minutes away to campus. The Baton Rouge (La.) Catholic five-star safety was told during this trip that if passion for football runs deep, LSU is the place for him but if it’s just about the perks then LSU might not be the right spot. The dedication to developing players is evident, the LSU coaches said, as evidenced by the nickname: “NFLSU.”

The Taylor (Pa.) Riverside three-star defensive tackle is a little over two hours to both Penn State and Rutgers but the word is that Oklahoma right now is the front-runner in his recruitment. The Sooners are followed by the Scarlet Knights, then the Nittany Lions and Syracuse rounds out his top four.

The four-star linebacker from Carol City, Fla., has been committed to Miami since November 2023 but he took a curious visit to Nebraska recently with his family and it went really well. Campbell loved the energy around the program, how much the staff cares about their players and their message was his game would be respected fully because they don’t get linebackers with him often. But the word is a flip would be very hard because of his relationship with Miami’s coaches.

Kansas, TCU, Texas Tech, Houston and Cal are the front-runners for the three-star running back from Hutto, Texas and a recent visit to Houston could have pushed the Cougars even higher. The coaching staff was “amazing” and clearly laid out the program’s vision and once the football facility is finished, Chavies thinks it will be one of the best in the state.

Following his recent decommitment from Alabama, many believed Auburn would become the clear front-runner for the four-star defensive tackle from Birmingham (Ala.) Parker. But each team we get word of his top programs, Auburn is never included. Maybe he’s being coy or maybe Cleveland is expanding his horizons as Florida, Oregon, Miami, Georgia, LSU, Texas and USC have been mentioned most. The Gators could be making a move higher as Cleveland had a great talk with coach Billy Napier and position coach Gerald Chatman during a recent visit.

The four-star wide receiver from Grenada, Miss., has been landing major offers recently including Arkansas and Auburn but one in-state program is definitely making the biggest impression. Mississippi State is recruiting Cotton the hardest so far and it could lead to a commitment at some point if the Bulldogs continue the momentum.

Dopson wanted to visit Miami recently to meet new defensive backs coach Zac Etheridge, who told Dopson that he knows about his skill set and he wants to build a relationship because the main thing about being on a team is the people you are with. Miami is definitely one to watch for the 2027 four-star cornerback from Miami (Fla.) Norland but Georgia and Florida State are pushing hard with Auburn, Syracuse, Louisville, Florida, Colorado and others involved.

Other programs have made an impression after his South Carolina decommitment but the Gamecocks are still in it and UCF was involved because of then-coach Gus Malzahn so Florida State should be watched but Ole Miss could be surging quickly in his recruitment. The Jackson, Ala., standout loved his recent trip to Oxford, talked with all the coaches including Lane Kiffin, watched film on how QB Jaxson Dart was developed and it’s a place he could see himself.

Michigan and Oregon are the two main front-runners in Dunn’s recruitment and that might not change for the three-star edge rusher from Peoria (Ariz.) Liberty. But after a recent visit to Arizona State, Dunn loved seeing more of the campus and getting a chance to sit down with the coaches so the Sun Devils could make a big move up if staying closer to home becomes more of a priority.

The 2026 four-star cornerback from Marietta (Ga.) Sprayberry has nearly 40 offers but one school is at the top and could be tough to beat. Edmonds has developed a really strong relationship with Alabama co-defensive coordinator Maurice Linguist and Edmonds totally feels like a “top priority” by the Crimson Tide.

Georgia remains one of the front-runners for the high three-star nickel from Marietta (Ga.) Kell especially after a recent visit to the Bulldogs as his recruitment has picked up greatly in recent months. Interacting with the coaches and staff was a big deal to Forney during his recent visit to Athens stood out most as LSU, Georgia Tech, Auburn and Texas A&M also have made a big impression.

Georgia, Florida, Florida State and Virginia Tech make up the top four for Gaston but in the end it could be really tough to beat the Bulldogs especially after his recent visit to Athens. The trip was “awesome” and the message from the coaches was that if he wants to get developed for the NFL then he knows where to commit. There is a little wild card factor with interest in Sacramento State’s new coaching staff but Georgia feels like the team to beat for the four-star offensive tackle from North Augusta, S.C.

Greer got to shadow Florida offensive lineman Jake Slaughter during his recent visit to Gainesville and it was an incredibly valuable experience. The message from the Florida coaches was that they know who they want and they want the four-star offensive lineman from Akron (Ohio) Hoban to come back as the Gators become a legit contender. Missouri has blown him away on numerous visits and Ohio State could be tough to beat with Tennessee right there as well.

Florida State, Miami and Florida are the three standouts for the three-star offensive tackle from Sharpsburg (Ga.) East Coweta but after a recent visit to Gainesville, the Gators could be moving even higher. Heard got the message from the Florida staff that he was high on their board and that now is the time that they’re going to “turn the pressure up” on recruiting him.

Houston had a great recent visit to LSU but if five-star Elijah Haven ends up there as expected that opens up many more possibilities for the high four-star QB from Shreveport (La.) Evangel Christian. On the visit, Houston loved how much interest coach Brian Kelly shows about things off the field and he walked through what a typical day looks like in Baton Rouge. But if Haven commits then Georgia, Texas, Miami, Oklahoma and Texas A&M are even more in the picture.

It would be a major shock if Hudson didn’t end up in LSU’s class even though the four-star tight end from Ruston, La., is a 2027 recruit with a lot of time left in his recruitment. Alabama, Texas A&M, Houston, Baylor, Miami, Florida and Florida State are also pushing hard but Hudson loved his recent trip to Baton Rouge and he’s already talked with new position coach Alex Atkins, who was fired midseason at Florida State.