State Edges Past Georgia 76-75

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Josh Hubbard scored 16 points and No. 22 Mississippi State held off Georgia 76-75 on Saturday night to end a two-game losing streak.

In the matchup of the Southeastern Conference’s two versions of Bulldogs, Mississippi State (17-6, 5-5 SEC) survived Georgia’s second-half comeback.

Silas Demary Jr., who led Georgia with 23 points, sank two free throws with 8 seconds remaining to cut Mississippi State’s lead to 76-75. A last-second steal by Mississippi State’s Claudell Harris Jr. helped protect the one-point advantage.

Georgia (16-8, 4-7) fell to 13-2 at home. No. 1 Auburn beat the Bulldogs in Athens 70-68 on Jan. 18.

Georgia pulled even for the third time of the second half, at 71, on a 3-pointer by Asa Newell.