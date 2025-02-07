Kamron Wilson Listening to Bulldogs, Setting Visits

Despite 38 Josh Hubbard points, Mississippi State's crucial mistakes late led to an an 88-84 loss to visiting Alabama.
The Bulldogs have been active with scholarship offers, including to Rivals100 OL Lamar Brown.
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Mississippi State blew a 14-point second half lead, but held off South Carolina 65-60 Saturday in OT.
On Thursday, coach Chris Jans talked about the difficulty of the recent stretch for Mississippi State.
Mississippi State got in with an offer for DL PJ Carey. But what does he think of the Bulldogs? He explains.
