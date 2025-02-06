VIDEO: Chris Jans 2.6

Over the past four weeks, Mississippi State has learned first-hand how perilous it is to navigate the SEC. The Bulldogs are 2-5 over their last seven games, all of those losses to AP-ranked teams.

The good news is that Mississippi State will not play a ranked team Saturday, in a week where it also did not have a midweek game. The bad news is that the Bulldogs travel to Georgia, where those Bulldogs are 16-7, but have wins over Kentucky and Oklahoma.

Coach Chris Jans talked about that difficulty with members of the media on Thursday, including where Mississippi State is after its midweek rest.